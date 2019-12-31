the-last-leg’s-rosie-jones-drops-shocking-greta-thunberg-joke-and-fans-are-reeling

The Last Leg’s Rosie Jones had the rest of the panel shocked when she dropped a shocking joke about climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe, and Alex Brooker saw out the end of 2019 with a two-hour special of the comedy show, featuring guests including Johnny Vegas, Sue Perkins, and Tom Davis.

And a few of the stars dubbed 16-year-old Greta as their ‘hero of the year’ after her efforts to save the planet.

She was even hailed as a ‘gammon magnet’ after the likes of Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson were left irked by her work.

However, Rosie had some other ideas of what the teenager should be doing with her time.

‘Greta’s amazing and what she’s doing is brilliant,’ she declared. But don’t do it now. She needs to live a little, she’s only 16.

‘She should be doing two things – drinking Lambrini and getting fingered.’

And that’s us checked out of 2019.

Elsewhere on the show, Josh described Greta as ‘the first person to perfect the art of bunking school.’

Fans had mixed reactions to the joke, with one dubbing Rosie ‘fing hilarious,’ while another wrote: ‘Oh dear, did Rosie Jones say that. Not funny.’

Greta is proving pretty popular at the moment, with Good Morning Britain host Piers still trolling the youngster.

Because that definitely hasn’t got old.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Piers shared a selfie with his daughter with Celia Walden, as they stared down the camera while holidaying in Antigua.

Looking all serious, Piers and his eight-year-old were apparently impersonating the searing stare-down Greta levelled at Donald Trump.

‘”I’m going to do my Greta Thunberg face, Dada… because you’ve stolen my childhood too!”,’ Piers captioned the photo, adding the tag ‘howDAREshe’.





