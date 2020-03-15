The Last Kingdom Season 4 Can be Delayed due to Corona Virus to Come On Our Screens And What To Expect From It?

The fighters are ready with their shields as the historical drama The Last Kingdom has been renewed by the streaming giant Netflix for yet another fourth season! The Netflix Historical series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series.

The renewal status was updated and was announced back in December 2018 via The Last Kingdom’s official Twitter page. Then again in 2019, Netflix confirmed that filming has already begun on the new ten episodes. So, it is pretty safe to assume that the fourth season will be coming on this year itself.

Amongst the old cast members, Alexander Dreymon probably a bit older this time, is set to return as Uhtred of Bebbanburg and, with the alliances between the kingdoms fractured. He will surely utilize this timing to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson.

Is Shooting Going To Be Withheld For A While Due To The Deadly Coronavirus Issue?

Some new faces are going to make their debut in the fourth season of this show as Netflix has announced that 1973 star Stefanie Martini is the newest addition as Aethelred’s new love conquest. On the other hand, Jamie Blackley will also be introduced as Aethelred’s new right-hand man Eardwulf.

However, now that Coronavirus is fast spreading, many upcoming shows and series are withholding the filming to endure the cast and crew’s safety. This implies that the release date of the historical show might also be delayed for a while. Netflix has not yet issued any official state net but considering that all the big banners are delaying shoot to avoid big crowd of physical contact of any sort.