the-knicks-announced-owner-james-dolan-tested-positive-for-cornavirus

Hours after James Dolan announced that the team would compensate its employees for hours lost due to the coronavirus shutdown, the owner of the New York Knicks was revealed to have tested positive for the virus.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that Dolan had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Knicks put out a statement shortly after the report that clarified he’s in isolation and is expected to recover.

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.

New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States in recent days, and this positive test shows just how all aspects of life in New York have been impacted by the epidemic.