The Kissing Booth 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot and everything you need to know about the Rom-Com!

The American teen drama – The Kissing Booth managed to be successful with the first installment. The Netflix original is one of the most-watched movies of 2018. Directed by Vince Marcello, the movie stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi. And in February 2019, Netflix gave the fans just what they wanted by confirming The Kissing Booth 2.A special promo featuring Joey and Joel was released to officially declare that a second part is happening. The sequel to the movie came as no surprise as the first part became immensely popular, and fans were really excited about the upcoming movie.The movie wrapped filming in August 2019, and that gives all the required time for the remaining chores and editing to be done till now. But no exact release date has been officially announced yet. Although Netflix dropped a hint of release in Spring 2020 so, we can assume that as the first part premiered in May 2018, we can suspect the upcoming installment to be on screens by May 2020, and if so, then it is presumed that Netflix might announce the same by April 2020.The major cast of the movie is supposed to return, but fans were worried about the role of Jacob Elordi, who portrays Noah Flynn as he was nowhere to be seen, but soon, he confirmed his return. Joey King as Rochelle Evans (Elle), Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Stephen Jennings as Mike Evans, Carson White as Brad Evans can be seen including many others.

Maisie Richardson- Sellers and Taylor Perez have also joined the cast.The story of the first part revolves around how Elle and Noah fall in love after kissing at the Kissing booth that Lee and Elle created for fundraising for the school. But Elle can’t tell this to Lee owing to the rules of friendship they made. The movie concluded with Noah leaving for college and Elle being unsure of them being together.But as Netflix described the plot for the next installment that Elle and Noah will have to deal with a long-distance relationship. Soon Elle would be seen befriending a charming classmate – Marco, while Noah grows closer to a beautiful girl at college. It would be really interesting to see how they both struggle with these changes in life and decide who do they truly love !? Fans anticipate the movie to be as fascinating as the first one!