‘the-kissing-booth-2’-everything-we-know-so-far

Pucker those lips because The Kissing Booth returns in 2020. The follow up to the popular teen-drama, The Kissing Booth will continue the story and adventures of Elle, Noah, and Lee. We have all the info and news you’ll need for The Kissing Booth 2, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Kissing Booth 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-drama and the sequel to The Kissing Booth. Vince Marcello who directed the first film has returned for directing duties and along with Jay S Arnold, wrote the screenplay for the sequel. After the success and popularity of the first film, we’re expecting The Kissing Booth 2 to be another smash hit with subscribers.

There’s potential for an earlier release date but our prediction is that The Kissing Booth 2 will be coming to Netflix in June. The production schedule of The Kissing Booth 2 has been similar to that of the first film, and if that’s any indication to go by then that gives us a Summer release date.

We’re still waiting on Netflix for release date confirmation.

What will be the plot of The Kissing Booth 2?

An official synopsis hasn’t been given for The Kissing Booth 2, but we can speculate on the plot of the film.

After spending a romantic few weeks together during the summer, Noah and Elle’s relationship will face their hardest challenge yet as the former bad-boy heads to Harvard University. Can their relationship handle the pressure of long-distance? After being so popular with the girls at school, Elle is likely to be worried about college girls trying to get into Noah’s pants. The same could be said for Noah as with him being so far away, the wolves that are high school boys will encircle hoping to take Elle away from him for themselves.

Which cast members are returning for The Kissing Booth 2?

Plenty of the original cast members will be returning to star in The Kissing Booth 2:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Shelley “Elle” Evans Joey King The Act | The Kissing Booth | Summer ’03 Lee Flynn Joel Courtney Super 8 | F*&% the Prom | The River Thief Noah Flynn Jacob Elordi Euphoria | The Kissing Booth | Swinging Safari Mrs. Flynn Molly Ringwald Sixteen Candles | The Breakfast Club | Pretty in Pink Rachel Meganne Young Black Sails | Eye in the Sky | Blood Drive Mr. Flynn Morne Visser The Forgiven | Dis Ek, Anna | Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Olivia Bianca Bosch Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen Brad Evans Carson White The Kissing Booth | Special

New cast members have also been confirmed for the sequel:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Marco Taylor Perez *Debuting in The Kissing Booth 2* Vivian Frances Sholto-Douglas Samson | Black Mirror | The Dating Game Killer Mia Camilla Wolfson Action Point | Order of the Dragon Heather Michelle Allen Blood Drive | Troy: Fall of a City Cameron Nathan Lynn Deep Blue Sea 2 | Blood Drive | Dominion Linda Bianca Amato Powers | Alpha House | Elementary

The actress that played Mia in the previous film, Jessica Sutton, has been replaced by actress Camilla Wolfson.

Has filming completed for The Kissing Booth 2?

Filming concluded in August 2019, and the film has been in post-production ever since.

Locations used for filming were Los Angeles, California and Cape Town, South Africa.

Did Beth Reekles write the story for The Kissing Booth 2?

Author of The Kissing Booth, Beth Reekles, received a writing credit on the first film as she is the author of the source material but director Vince Marcello wrote the screenplay. It’s unknown what level of involvement Beth Reekles had on the second film as she hasn’t been listed for a writing credit on The Kissing Booth 2.

Production on the second film had already begun by the time the author released her follow up novel, The Beach House. A third book, The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance, has also been published but to clarify it’s unclear if the author had any involvement with writing the screenplay for The Kissing Booth 2.

Thanks to the cover of her latest book, we have an indication that the story she has written would have given the writers, Vince Marcello and Jay S Arnold, a direction to take the characters of The Kissing Booth.

It’s here at last! The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance is officially out in the world… nine years after I started TKB! Translations (and the movie adaptation!) coming soon. Grab your copy: https://t.co/fzsVrRofIl 💋📸🍂 pic.twitter.com/ZYdKYeu5KC — Beth Reekles (@Reekles) January 2, 2020

For book fans, you can look forward to a fourth book, The Kissing Booth: Road Trip that is scheduled to release on February 20th, 2020.

What is the runtime of The Kissing Booth 2?

The first film ran for 110 minutes, and as teen-dramas go is typical run time.

We don’t expect to see the sequel run past two hours so expect The Kissing Booth 2 to be around 100-110 minutes.

What is the parental rating of The Kissing Booth 2?

The Kissing Booth 2 will have a parental rating of PG-13.

Will The Kissing Booth 2 be available in 4K?

Like it’s predecessor, we know that The Kissing Booth 2 will be available to stream in 4K.

Has Netflix dropped a trailer for The Kissing Booth 2?

The closest thing to a teaser or trailer was the announcement video that Netflix made for The Kissing Booth 2. Netflix is very unpredictable with trailer releases, so we could be waiting a month until the release date to see any trailers.

