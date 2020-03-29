the-kingkiller-chronicle:-good-things-take-time,-hence,-fans-might-have-to-wait-a-little-longer-for-the-last-edition-‘the-door-of-stone’

The Kingkiller Chronicle is a fantasy series by Patrick Rothfuss. The debut part- ‘the Name of the Wind’ was released in 2007, followed by the second edition titled ‘The Wise Man’s Fear in 2011. The third and last edition of the story titled ‘The Doors of Stone’ will be released pretty soon.

Sources reported that as of now the book series has sold over 10 million copies. The previous two novels were highly acclaimed by the critics and the audiences for its incredibly amazing and fascinating storyline.

SCIENCE FICTION

As of now, no official publishing date for the novel has been announced as Patrick has been currently busy with his other projects. He is currently working on Rick and Morty series.it is expected that the fans will have to wait for another year for any news about the novel.

The three novels represent a day in which Kvothe narrates his story to the Chronicler. The first installment of the story narrates the story about a musician and an adventurer who is currently taking shelter in a rural area anonymously. Later, the second installment narrates the second day of the oral autobiography of Kothe.

KINGKILLER

The readers have been terrified with the fact that it’s been 8 years since the last book was revealed. Patrick Rothfuss keeps on assuring the readers that he has been working on the book for very long and it will soon be published.

In an interview, the author left a little hint saying that the book might get available somewhere in late 2021 or early 2022. The novel is said to have comparability with George R Martin’s Song Of Ice and Fire and has a TV series namely Game of Thrones based on the novel.

Let’s hope that Patrick drops the final installment soon.