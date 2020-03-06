the-kids-in-the-hall-revival-is-coming-to-amazon

Now Playing

Move over SNL, The Kids in the Hall are back! TV Guide has learned that Amazon has officially signed a deal to bring back the Canadian sketchy comedy series. Amazon has ordered an eight-episode season of The Kids in the Hall, and original cast members Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson have all signed on to return. Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce what will be Amazon’s first Canadian original series.

“Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Michaels in a statement. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original Kids for the new series.”Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!The Kids in the Hall first debuted in 1989 on CBC, and the series ended up running for 100 episodes. The show was eventually broadcast on American networks, giving it a substantial following in the United States. Now, thanks to Amazon, both American and Canadian fans will be able to revisit some of The Kids in the Hall’s most hilarious characters and sketches.

There is no premiere info for The Kids in the Hall yet. Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Kevin McDonald, and Scott Thompson, Kids in the HallPhoto: Vince Talotta, Toronto Star via Getty Images