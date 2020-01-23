the-kapil-sharma-show:-krushna-abhishek-opens-up-about-navjot-singh-sidhu’s-comeback

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













The Kapil Sharma Show is a massive hit with comedians like Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda amongst others who have kept the fun of the show intact from years.

Krushna Abhishek and Navjot Singh Sidhu

The show has seen a lot of ups and downs in its journey until now, be it Kapil’s arrogance that led to the failing of the most successful show of its time or Kapil misbehaving with his colleagues on the show or stars getting upset because of his drinking habit that led to unprofessionalism. All said and done the show has emerged successfully and is now on the highest TRP.

But still, there’s one thing that fans terribly miss and he is Kapil’s guest Navjot Singh Sidhu who had to leave the show because of an infamous controversy that surrounded him and he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna Abhishek too expressed his liking for Sidhu when asked about the ongoing rumours of Sidhu making a comeback in the show. In an interview with Koimoi, he said, “I have no idea. I admire Sidhu Ji a lot. Whatever happened, if I keep it aside, we respect and love him a lot. I don’t know that is the Channel’s call to when he will be returning but we’re having good fun with Archana Ji. We have known her for over 12 years and are collectively running a comedy show, which is not a small thing.”

Kapil Sharma mimics Navjot Singh Siddhu and curses Archana Puran SinghVideo screengrab

Archana Puran Singh on being part of show

Archana Puran Singh who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu had revealed how she became a part of the show. When The Kapil Sharma Show started, she was still judging Comedy Circus, where she had seen Kapil Sharma earlier. She revealed that since she was judging that show, makers brought on-board Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus. It was a sort of reunion and a lot of comfort working with Kapil and the team,” she told DNA.