🔥The Joe Wicks of football tricks! How champion freestyler Ben Nuttall is helping kids learn lockdown skills🔥

During the coronavirus lockdown, parents are busy working at home and kids are running out of things to do. But champion football freestyler Ben Nuttall, whose home tutorial videos are helping bring joy to households, is here to help.

The 19-year-old from Birmingham is a three-time freestyle world-record holder and has taken inspiration from fitness trainers who have attracted a mass following with home workout videos on social media.

His are cut from a similar cloth, but with a twist: he’s showing footballers young and old how to hone their skills and learn new tricks.

Whether it’s juggling the ball with his feet or balancing it on his neck, he’s keeping people busy in their homes. In that sense, he is football’s very own Joe Wicks.

“Someone said that to me and he’s doing something great there,” Nuttall tells Standard Sport. “The reaction has been good so far and I only started on Monday, so I’ve got four videos up in total.

Nuttall has been posting his videos on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok and has quickly earned himself a large following, with 15,000 views and rising.

Like many freestylers, Nuttall started out as a budding footballer, recruited as a 12-year-old for his boyhood club Birmingham City’s academy.

But not too long after, he suffered the heartache of being released: “They said I was good on the ball but got knocked off it too easily.”

Nuttall didn’t let that disappointment deter him from finding out what he wanted to do in life and afterwards he focused more on developing his trickery, working on his footwork with the ball.

He soon realised he had found his calling as Birmingham’s answer to Ronaldinho.

“I started practising my skills a bit more on the street and I got hooked on it, I got addicted,” Nuttall says. “I enjoyed doing it so much more than actual football and while I planned to go back, I didn’t in the end.”

“People have been commenting, giving positive feedback and saying ‘I just need help with this’ and recording their attempts, they’ve been tagging me so I can look at them,” he explains. “I’m hoping to smash one out every day for a month.”

Nuttall’s videos are proving to be a fine distraction for parents who may be working home but are also having to look after their children, with schools around the country closed due to the lockdown.

He had been working with the Prince’s Trust, only to see his events cancelled. With time on his hands, Nuttall wanted to do something to help kids stay active.

“Obviously it’s a really weird time and kids are off school at the moment, they are bored around the house and not playing football, whether it’s with their school or Sunday league team,” he said.

“I was thinking about the positive things I could get out of this and with most of the kids on social media, I wanted to set up this tutorial which meant every day there was a new skill they could learn.

“I think it gives people something positive to focus on and there’s the physical benefits and mental benefits that go with that.”

Most freestylers enjoy the freedom of working outside and in public spaces so they are unrestricted in their movements. But Nuttall explains how being in the close quarters of the living room, for example, can actually help improve young players’ touch and balance.

“The garden is perfect and that’s where I spent most of my time growing up. But I appreciate not everyone has one, and so I’m filming them in my living room,” he adds.

“People can do the tricks inside and that’s the best thing about freestyle: you can practice anywhere and that’s why I enjoy it over more football. The less space you have, the better because it helps your control and balance.”

Rather like Wicks, word of mouth has helped Nuttall’s admirable initiative reach new audiences and boost his profile. He has met Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, starred in an advert as Phillip Schofield’s body double and now is set to appear on Sky Sports, recreating the best tricks from the Premier League.

But even with bigger projects on the horizon, he is committed to carrying on with his daily updates.

“Anything off the back of this is a bonus, but I’m really enjoying the tutorials. Even when the virus is over, I want to carry on doing them.”

That will be music to the ears of his young followers, for whom the journey of becoming a football freestyler has only just begun.