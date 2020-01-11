the-jobs-car-insurers-punish-with-the-highest-premiums

Drivers can pay up to eight times more for insurance depending on their job – even when their profession is not considered risky.

Insurers ask car owners to declare their occupation when they apply for a policy, making it possible to work out which jobs incur the highest premiums.

Footballers pay £1,978 on average for car cover, making the profession the most expensive to insure, according to MoneySuperMarket, the price comparison website.

The average car insurance premium is £469, and soccer stars pay 684pc more for cover than cheapest group does.

Those who list their employment as “sportsperson” would pay £1,511, the second-highest premium. They are followed by fast-food delivery drivers (£1,291), scrap dealers (£1,286) and apprentices (£1,243).

The rationale behind some professions paying more is clear: high-paid sports stars are known for their love of fast cars, which cost more to replace or repair than cheaper vehicles.

Higher premiums should also be expected for those whose job involves high mileage, such as delivery drivers, and those who tend to be young with little driving experience, such as apprentices.