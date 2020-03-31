the-it-brand-selena-gomez-pipa-middleton-and-kelly-ripa-all-get-their-pretty-staples-from-is-on-major-sale

I’m probably the only person who has yet to binge-watch Tiger King on Netflix, but it seems the latest internet sensation has still influenced me in some way. How so? Well, I found myself particularly drawn to all of the tiger-print dresses that are currently on super-sale at Nordstrom — an attraction I can only attribute to all that Tiger King content popping up on my Instagram feed.

Regardless of where this rather unexpected fondness of all things tiger-striped came from, there’s one brand that seems to have been ahead of the latest animal-print craze: Ganni. Yes, it’s the name you’ve probably heard uttered from the lips of celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kelly Ripa, and Pippa Middleton, all of whom are avid fans of the Copenhagen-based brand that has made its MO clear from the get-go: one-of-kind silhouettes fused with quirky prints.

Ganni was the brand behind that awe-striking tiger-print satin midi dress Gomez wore last October (see, ahead of the curve, guys). While it wasn’t available for purchase then, it is now — and for a discounted price at that thanks to Nordstrom’s Spring Sale.

But if animal motifs aren’t really your thing, don’t worry. Ganni also serves up blossoming goodness in the form of pretty wrap dresses sprinkled with delicate floral motifs, just like the midi Middleton wore for a Wimbledon outing last July or like the wrap styles Ripa wears all the time on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Tiger stripes, cheetah spots, checks, and florals. Ganni offers it all, and in various silhouettes at that, whether it’s a crop top, balloon-sleeve blouse, mini, midi, or maxi dress. And if there’s one thing the Scandi cool-girl brand never fails at — aside from churning out gorgeous pieces you’ll want to live in all spring and summer long, of course — it’s putting a smile on your face with its pretty pieces. Frankly, that’s something we could all use right about now.

Shop our favorite Ganni pieces that are discounted during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale below. Word to the wise: Don’t sleep on these finds, as they’re bound to sell out quickly.

