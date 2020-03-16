The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and More Movies Hitting On-Demand Early Due to Coronavirus

Now Playing

The coronavirus has taken a toll on several elements of the U.S. economy, and the Hollywood box office has been particularly affected by the pandemic. Production shutdowns across the industry have dominated the headlines, and theaters have experienced record-low ticket sales due to people participating in social distancing, and thus turning away from the movies, to prevent further spread of the disease. But NBCUniversal is taking a proactive measure to ensure its newest film releases are still watched by as many audiences as possible.As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, NBCUniversal has decided to release its slate of in-theater and upcoming films to on-demand services at the same time that they are available in still-open theaters. The release will include Trolls World Tour, which was set to open in theaters on April 10 but will now be available on Friday, March 20, along with the already-released titles The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma. 48-hour rentals of the brand new pictures will be available for $19.99 in the U.S. and the equivalent price in international markets.Coronavirus Update: Every TV Show, Movie, Sports, and Major Event Canceled Due to COVID-19

In a statement, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said of the decision, “Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.” The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma are now available to rent on Amazon as a result of NBCUniversal’s decision.

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible ManPhoto: Universal