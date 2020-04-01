the-iconic-full-housecouch-has-been-reduced-to-john-stamos’s-baby-gate

For many who grew up during the ’90s, Full House was (and still is) a iconic sitcom. The house, the family, the couch everyone gathered round and hung out with in every episode? How could you forget?

Looks like John Stamos, or Uncle Jesse himself, is never in any danger of forgetting the allure of Full House and its wholesome, hilarious ways – he’s using the show’s couch as a baby gate!

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a photo of his toddler son William “Billy” Christopher, attempting to get to the stairs in Stamos’s home. He can’t, of course, because there’s a couch in the way.

But it’s not just any couch. It’s the very same one one of TV’s favorite families would spend time on in every episode of Full House! It’s a pretty shocking revelation to think it’s just been chilling at John Stamos’s house this whole time, a fact that he just casually brushed off with his caption.

“Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You, make the call,” Stamos captioned the photo of the stairs in his home being cordoned off. Hey, it’s actually a great use for the setpiece.

RELATED: The Parenting Strategy John Stamos Learned From Full House

Fans were quick to notice, and immediately began questioning Stamos about the couch in his Instagram comments. It’s kind of a bombshell, you understand, to know that he’s just been chilling out with this important piece of the Full House set.

As Stamos, his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and the rest of us spend a lot of time indoors in the coming weeks, there will be one question on our minds. How many other Full House props does he actually own, and is he willing to part with any of them? Asking for a friend!