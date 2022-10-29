The IAEA declares its frustration at the slow pace of establishing a safe zone in Zaporizhia

MADRID, Oct. 29 (Moose Gazette) –

The head of the Atomic Energy Nuclear Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has declared himself exasperated at the lack of progress in establishing a protection zone around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, one of the sources of Ukrainian war combat.

The plant has been in danger for months due to the proximity of the fighting between Moscow — which maintains effective control over the facilities, although Ukrainian specialists also work there — and kyiv.

Both countries hold each other responsible for attacks that on more than one occasion have disconnected the plant, the largest in Europe, from the electricity grid and seriously threatened the operation of its reactors.

“I am very frustrated,” lamented the head of the UN nuclear agency during an appearance this Friday at an event held in Washington by the Carnegie Center for International Peace, where he has declared himself dismayed by the ignorance shown so far in this sense.

“In my opinion, establishing a protection zone around a nuclear power plant is the most self-evident thing there is,” he told his listeners. “For the love of God,” he reiterated in his speech, picked up by CNN, “how can you bomb a nuclear plant?”





