the-hunt-is-on-to-find-a-real-life-shopper-to-replace-captain-birds-eye-on-boxes-of-fish-fingers

Frozen food giants Birds Eye and Iceland have teamed up to launch a new nationwide competition.

For the first time in Birds Eye’s history, it is looking for a real-life shopper to become the next Captain Birds Eye.

The lucky winner will replace Captain Birds Eye on special limited-edition packs of Birds Eye Fish Fingers available at Iceland stores across the UK.

The competition is set to celebrate shoppers across the nation who are “frozen food savvy”.

As such, they are looking for shoppers who use frozen food to create delicious meals, save money and reduce household food waste.

So, if you or someone you know fancies entering the competition, here’s what you have to do.

Dishy actor Riccardo Acerbi became Captain Birds Eye for an ad campaign in 2018 (Credit: Birds Eye)

Simply visit the competition website here and, in no more than 100 words, explain “ the useful tips and tricks you, or your nominee, uses to manage their food budget wisely to reduce food waste and save money”.

Iceland MD Richard Walker said: “We’ve been passionate about the benefits of frozen food for decades, and frozen has never been more relevant than today.”

We’re hopeful this campaign will help us to find the nation’s frozen food heroes.

He added: "We're hopeful this campaign will help us to find the nation's frozen food heroes – and encourage more and more consumers to choose frozen."

Entries close on January 29 – so be quick!

The lucky winner will appear on a limited-edition of Fish Fingers (Credit: Birds Eye)

Plus, as well as appearing on the box of Fish Fingers, the lucky winner will also receive £100 of shopping vouchers to spend at Iceland – and a year’s supply of Birds Eye Fish Fingers.

Back in 2018, Birds Eye revealed it had recruited a new hunky actor to appear as Captain Birds Eye in its adverts.

