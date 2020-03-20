The Hundred: David Warner Pulls Out

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in Sports Leave a reply
the-hundred:-david-warner-pulls-out

David Warner has reportedly pulled out of England’s new franchise league The Hundred. © AFP

Australian opener David Warner has reportedly pulled out of England’s new franchise league The Hundred. Warner’s reason to pull out of the tournament, however, is not the coronavirus pandemic but to make himself available for Australia’s ODI series against Zimbabwe. David Warner was drafted in Southern Brave for the tournament, which features a new format of the game, in October. According to Western Australian Today however, the 33-year-old has withdrawn from The Hundred and he could be the first of several players to do so.Warner’s manager has stated that he will be making himself available for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League if it goes through. The cash-rich T20 league was postponed until April 15 with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saying that a decision will be taken after assessing the situation then.”If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” David Warner’s manager told The Age.

You May Also Like

kevin-pietersen-posts-heartfelt-message-in-hindi-for-indian-fans-to-stay-indoors

Kevin Pietersen Posts Heartfelt Message In Hindi For Indian Fans To Stay Indoors

panthers-pull-off-thrilling-fightback

Panthers pull off thrilling fightback

johns-tears-down-biggest-myth-of-schoolgirl-scandal

Johns tears down biggest myth of schoolgirl scandal

from-yuvraj-singh-to-kl-rahul,-cricket-fraternity-backs-pm-modi’s-“janata-curfew”

From Yuvraj Singh To KL Rahul, Cricket Fraternity Backs PM Modi’s “Janata Curfew”

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *