the-hottest-new-hotels-in-cape-town

Camps Bay’s glamorous beachfront hotel has gone next level, expanding to 38 rooms, with a new rooftop pool-bar that offers the best sea view in the city, encompassing the palm-lined beach, Lion’s Head and looming Twelve Apostles. It’s glossy as ever, but the two new floors have added gravitas to what has always been Camp’s Bay’s funkiest boutique hotel. The update has been kept crisp and cool, the all-white interiors perfectly offset by the blue or green views framed through floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests enjoy easy access to six surrounding restaurants, all owned by the Kove Collection, and can put the bill on their room tab. With the beach-butler service, loungers, towels and water are all set up for you under the shade of an umbrella.



Read expert review

