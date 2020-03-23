The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2020 Is Coming To Digital Earlier Than Expected

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in Entertainment
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the list of 2020’s highest-grossing movies is set in stone for weeks? months? the rest of the year? The top-10 includes three films released last year (1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Jumanji: The Next Level), a critically-reviled dud (Dolittle), one movie that underwent a name change (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) and another with a character redesign (Sonic the Hedgehog). None of those titles are at the top of the chart, though: that honor belongs to Bad Boys for Life, the long-in-the-worlds third installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The Will Smith- and Martin Lawrence-starrer has made over $204 million at the box office, but in case you missed it in theaters, it’s coming to digital earlier than expected:
Sony Pictures has given its hit action comedy Bad Boys for Life an early video on demand release on March 31. The movie will debut April 21 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
Other early video-on-demand releases include Emma, Onward, The Hunt, The Invisible Man (available now), Birds of Prey, Bloodshot, The Way Back (March 24), and Trolls World Tour (April 10). Oh, and in case you were wondering, the year’s lowest-grossing movie is A German Youth, which made $166. Hm, could’ve used more blue hedgehogs.
(Via Variety)

