‘The heart, the soul and the culture of this club has been stolen’ – How disgruntled West Ham fans are recapturing the spirit of Upton Park

Mark Ward introduced “the national anthem” and for 60 seconds the 250 West Ham United supporters packed into a Leytonstone pub were transported back to Upton Park as ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’ rang out loud and proud.

It is the reason most of them started supporting West Ham, for a sense of community, shared spirit and pride of being part of something – qualities many believe have been stripped away by the move to the London Stadium and 10 years under the ownership of David Sullivan and David Gold.

“This is the best part of the day,” said Vince Harman, a season ticket holder for 30 years. “We come and have a great time here, and then you go to the game and it all goes downhill. There is no heart or soul at the stadium.”

Former West Ham midfielder Ward comperes the ‘West Ham Way’ pre-match events that he helped set up with two supporters to try to retain some of the atmosphere of the ‘old’ West Ham.

The events started three years ago in the East Ham Working Men’s Club, but were forced to move to Leytonstone, when, much like a lot of the old Upton Park pre-match venues, it closed down.