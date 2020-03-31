the-haunting-of-hill-house-season-2:-release-date,-cast-and-what-we-can-expect-from-the-new-season?

Here is good news for The Haunting of Hill Houses. The American horror drama is coming for its second season.

What the show is all about

The Haunting of Hill House is a horror show directed by Mike Flanagan. The previous season was based on the novel “The Haunting of Hill House” written by Shirley Jackson. The series premiered on Netflix on 12 October 2018. The series was critically acclaimed, particularly for its acting directing and production values.

The title of the next season is The Haunting of Bly Manor which is based on the 1898 novella “The Turn of the Screw” written by ‘Henry James’. The official has not announced the date of the season but we can expect the next season by the end of 2020.

What will be next in the second season?

When asking about the next show, the Director, Mike Flanagan, said “The story of the Crain family is told. It’s done.” He said that there will all sorts of different directions that they would go in, with the house with something completely different. He said that he loves the idea of an album. So, we can expect the show will completely differ from the previous season.

Casting

When asking about the new faces in the show the creator Mike Flanagan said that it is going to be a new story. It was important to him that they told the story to its conclusion in the previous season.

He did not want to cynically repeat Themselves, and the actor did not want to either. He said that he loves that format. Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti will be back but they will play different characters. Jackson-Cohen will play the role of someone named Peter, a resident of Bly Manor, He makes everyone’s life difficult who lives there.

This is what we know all about the series which is expected to be premiered at the end of 2020. Stay tuned here for further updates.