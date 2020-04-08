“the-haunting-of-hill-house”-is-going-to-haunt-you-again-with-“season-2”:-the-recent-updates-are-here!!!

Here comes another season of the supernatural horror series, ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Season 1 of the series was loosely an adaptation of the novel by Shirley Jackson. It was set in 1992. Olivia Crain and her husband Hugh Crain decides to shift to hill house with their children so that they can reconstruct for selling it and build a new home.

But as the day passes, they experience paranormal phenomena, which leads to many trouble in their family. Finally, they decide to leave the house. After twenty years later, Hugh Crain, who was separated from his family, unites again with his children due to the strike of paranormal activities again.

However, the upcoming season won’t be the continuation of the previous season anymore. Instead, it will be filled with a different story and characters.

The title will be “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which is adapted from the novel named “The Turn of Screws” by Henry James.

Release date

The exact date of release is not announced yet. But it will be aired on Netflix by the end of 2020. The last season was released in October 2019. Maybe the upcoming season will also be released around that month. However, the production of the show is already completed.

The cast of The Haunting of Hill House 2

There will be few additional casts in the upcoming season.

Amelia Smith

T’Na Miller

Rahul Kohli

Amelia Eve

Benjamin Ainsworth

Even though the story is different, we can expect a few casts from the previous season.

Oliver Jackson Coher

Victoria Pedretti

The plot of The Haunting of Hill House 2

As I have mentioned before, the upcoming season will be based on the novel by Henry James and will be titled as The Haunting of Bly Manor.