“the-haunting-of-hill-house”-is-coming-back-for-season-2-on-netflix.

The Haunting of Hill House is now coming back for a second season. The Netflix original TV series got really popular and successful when it was released in 2018. It perfectly blended the family drama with its horror. The second season is titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and is completely different from the first season.

The Haunting of Bly Manor: What is it about?

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

The second season’s filming finished in the month of February this year as announced by creator Mike Flanagan. The filming had commenced in October the last year. The second season will be based on the 1898 book by Henry James The Turn of the Screw. It might be released around Halloween this year, just like the first season.

The second season will not be showcasing the Crain family. It will be about a young governess who is taking care of two orphaned children. The actors from the previous season are expected to come back, but as different characters. Mike Flanagan is hoping to make a horror anthology with this series.

Until now only the new name and logo has been announced. There are no reports of a confirmed release date or trailer. Netflix on its official Twitter account tweeted the new log

Cast

Henry Thomas will be returning for the second season along with Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and also Victoria Pedretti. Pedretti will be taking up the role of the governess. The orphaned children will be played by Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

Other cast members include Rahul Kohli who got popular from the series Supergirl, T’Nia Miller who was in the series Years and Years, Amelie Eve, and Catherine Parker.

We cannot wait for the show to come and scare us beyond our wits!