the-haunting-of-hill-house-is-all-set-with-a-second-season-and-it-is-going-to-be-spookier-than-ever!-check-out-for-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more.

After the gripping horror show, The Haunting of Hill House left behind a rather spooky impression on fans’ mind, it seems like the spook is going to return as the show is returning with a second season. Let us look into the details of the second season and when it is going to release on Netflix.

The Haunting Of Hill House Is All Set With Season 2: Details Given Below!

However, the second season is going to come with a brand new story and a new title as well, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Fans should prepare themselves as this time they are going to inhabit another house.

Although Mile Flanagan has always said that the stories are more of a remake than an adaption, this time the story is going to be loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 novel, The Turn of the Screw. The story revolves around a governess who looks after two children in a large house on a remote estate. Take a look at the Twitter post below to get a glimpse of what’s ahead for fans in the upcoming second season.

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

The Stakes Are Higher As It Is Going To Be Scarier Than Ever!

Flanagan has also assured fans that the second season is going to be scarier than the first season and even wilder. Moreover, one familiar face is going to join us as Flanagan revealed on Twitter that Henry Thomas has been roped in for the ride in an unknown role, returning from season one where he played Hugh Crain.

Moreover, thanks to a Twitter reveal post fans also know that Pedretti will play the governess while Jackson-Cohen will be Peter, a Bly Manor resident.