the-haunting-of-bly-manor:-release-date,-premise,-cast-and-more

The Haunting of Bly Manor is coming to Netflix in 2020. We share what we know about the new season of the Netflix original anthology series so far.

The Haunting of Hill House was a huge hit when it premiered on Netflix in the fall of 2018. A few months later, Netflix ordered The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season of The Haunting anthology series from Mike Flanagan.

Fans can’t wait to see what’s next from Flanagan, so we shared most of what we know about Bly Manor so far.

Premise

The Haunting of Bly Manor is loosely based on Henry Allen’s novel The Turn of the Screw. It’s considered one of the most well-known horror novels ever, and it’s been adapted a few times. Most recently, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things stars in The Turning, which premieres in theaters in on Jan. 24, 2020.

The novel tells the story of a young woman who becomes the caretaker of two kids at Bly Manor. The kids are the niece and nephew of the owner of the estate. Soon after, the caretaker finds out the house is haunted.

Sign me up for that story!

We don’t know how much Mike Flanagan and his team will stick to the novel and how much they will change, but I’m very interested to find out. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Flanagan said they are not just sticking to the novel. Instead, they will be drawing inspiration and pulling different things from other Henry James stories.

Cast

You’ll recognize a few of the stars of The Haunting of Hill House in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siefel will star in the new season of the Netflix original anthology series.

In the season, Pedretti, who just starred in You season 2, will star as Dani, who is the woman who comes to the manor to take care of the children.

Netflix has also confirmed T’nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve will star in the season, as well.

Production on The Haunting of Bly Manor started this fall, and Flanagan confirmed filming will end soon, according to a report from Collider. Flanagan tweeted on Jan. 5 that he was on his way back to Vancouver to finish up filming the season before starting another project later this year.

Since Bly Manor was announced, we’ve been expecting an October 2020 release for the season. I think this show works the best around Halloween when everyone is looking for that next scary show or movie to watch.

If we have to wait until that time, the gap between seasons will have been about two years, which is a pretty long time to wait. But, if there’s any show worth waiting that long for on Netflix, it’s probably this one!

If production ends soon, there’s a good chance we could see the new season sooner than expected. Generally, there’s about a four-month gap between the end of production and the release of the season. Sometimes, that’s a bit longer and more like six or seven months.

If it’s more like four months, we could see The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix sometime this summer.

If it’s more like six months or even longer, it’ll probably be this fall before we see Bly Manor on Netflix.

Again, that’s assuming production wraps soon. If there’s still a few months left, it’s more likely that we see the new story this fall.

At the time of publishing, we’re expecting fall 2020 will be the release date for the new season. We’ll be sure to let you know more when we find out!