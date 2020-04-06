the-handmaid’s-tale-season-4:-release-date-in-uk-announced??check-out-for-the-latest-updates-here!!

The Handmaid’s Tale is an American tragic internet series. Bruce Miller created the story based on the novel “Handmaid’s tale ” written by Margaret Atwood. The book has won Man Booker prize award for the writer. The series is streamed on Hulu platform . Widely accepted and liked by audience,the show received Emmy awards and many more nominations too.

The show has gained wide popularity with the second season,which had around double the viewers of their first season. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see the viewers eagerly waiting for the next in the series.

Release Date

The first season released on April 26,2017. The second season released on April 25,2018. And season three was premiered on June 5,2019. The crew renewed the last season and confirmed the release of a fourth season in July 2019. However, it is disappointing to know that the release will extend further due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Cast

The following will be the forged members of the team. Elizabeth Moss will be back as June Osborne. Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia. Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Pleasure . Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford.Alexis Bledel will play as Emily.

However, Rita who played the role of Angela said she won’t make it in the next season. They haven’t announced anything officially. But we can expect to see more new faces in the next season

Plot

The series depicts lives of women who are called “Handmaids”. Fertility goes down due to sexually transmitted diseases and pollution. Which leads to the enslavement of fertile girls. Ruthless leaders brutally use these girls to bear their child with their wives consent.

Series 3 ended with a lot of anxious questions. we expect the next season to unleash answers to all the questions. The finale shows a scene where June was shot. The next season will probably be based on the novel “The Testaments strictly”.

Conclusion

The viewers have to be a little bit patient for watching their favorite show on the screen. Once the world control the COVID 19 pandemic, we can expect to see the next season soon..The next season will come up with their best and will definitely be worth the wait!!