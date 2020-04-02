the-handmaid’s-tale-season-4:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-everything-else-you-need-to-know!

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian drama that revolves around June, a woman who is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic autocracy. The show is created by Bruce Miller. The Handmaid’s Tale is based on the 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood. The show has created quite a buzz ever since its launch in 2017. The show has grabbed the attention of both fans and critics as it went on to achieve many awards, which even included eight Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017.

When will The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 air?

The show first premiered on 26th April in 2017 on Hulu. The second season premiered on 25th April 2018 and the third season on 5th June in 2019. The show has been renewed for a 4th season and was announced in July 2019.

Production of season four of The Handmaid’s Tale was scheduled to begin this year, with lead Elisabeth Moss prepared to start filming in Toronto. But amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show has been forced to halt production, so it may be a few months before filming can resume again.

What will the cast of season 4 look like?

There’s been no official confirmation as to who’s returning for the fourth season but it’s certain that June (Elisabeth Moss) will be back. Many of the forged members like Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Pleasure and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O.T. Fagbenle as Luke, Alexis Bledel as Emily and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford, will return for their roles.

Season 4 plot: What will happen?

In the season 3 finale, June was shot on her shoulder, and her fellow handmaids are carried her away. It left the fans speculating if she was alive or not. But it is pretty clear that June will be alive and will have to face some major consequences for her acts. We may also see June lead a resistance against the Gilead and maybe this time she’ll be out of her misery.