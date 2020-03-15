The Handmaid Tail Season 4 Release Date Postponed Due to Corona? Find Out what

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is an American web series, an adaption of the book authored by Margaret Atwood. The series deals with the exceptional topic and is set in a sombre tone, which makes it more craving, as it maintains to keep up the pace. This is a tragic tale that depicts the condition of women posts the second American Civil War. The series premiered in April 2017 and became very popular over the first season.

The series even went on winning several awards. Dystopia is portrayed very realistically in the series. Due to immense popularity, the series renewed for its second season that was on in April 2018. And series got the grip of the audience even in the second on. And now we are about to have the fourth season of this splendid series. However, it is not surprising considering its popularity.

What Is The Plot Of the Series?

Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger. We can possibly predict what is to come next in the series. We can expect to find out the consequences of last third season – June’s fate, the journey of the children across the border, Nick’s past, Serena’s future, aunt Lydia’s backstory, and baby Nicole’s fate. So it won’t be too much if we expect, major plot twist with some jaw-dropping scenes and tragedy. The fall season is not too far behind.

Picture: Hulu

Will Coronavirus Affect the Release Of The Upcoming Season?

The makers of the show have not officially announced Season 4 premiere date, but we can expect it sometime in the following year. The primary cast is bound to remain same which include Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer and Alexis Bledel. There is no new update regarding the new cast. Well, with the global outbreak of Corona Virus, we may see a delay in the event that is further meant to happen.