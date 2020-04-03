the-grim-news-doctors-gave-gallen-days-before-gf

Cronulla great Paul Gallen has revealed he was diagnosed with shingles just days before the Sharks defeated the Melbourne Storm in the 2016 NRL Grand Final.

The Sharks entered the grand final as clear underdogs and stunned the footy world when they defeated the minor premiers 14-12, claiming their first premiership in club history.

But Gallen, who was their skipper at the time, was ultimately left banged up when a decade-old injury returned before the first week of the finals series.

Gallen missed Cronulla’s first match of the finals when back spasms got the better of him after fluid was released from a disc.

Paul Gallen 2016 Grand Final (Getty)

The former NSW skipper revealed when grand final week came around, he succumbed to shingles due to the heavy effects of the medication he was forced to take to treat his back issues, leaving him with a weakened immune system.

“Never really a chance I wasn’t going to make it, but I had a terribly tough week, I was diagnosed with shingles,” Gallen said on Nine’s The Greatest.

“I had a back problem for the first round of the semi-finals, and I was put on some pretty strong medication.

“One of the effects was my immune system was struggling. I got diagnosed with shingles on the Wednesday or Thursday before the Grand Final.

2016 NRL grand final

“Basically, they couldn’t do anything as far as medication goes and the doctor said you’ve just got to tough it out.

“It was a tough week I can tell you that.”

Gallen would end up running for a total of 169 metres, 72 of them post-contact while also adding a try assist to his name.