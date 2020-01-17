The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on ITV – everything you need to know

TV presenter and intrepid explorer Julia Bradbury embarks on a new quest to reconnect with her Greek family heritage. Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on TV?

The series continues on Friday 17thth January at 8pm on ITV, and will be available on ITV Hub afterwards.

What is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury about?

After many sun-drenched holidays in popular tourist destinations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden side of Greece. The second episode sees her travel to Corfu, where she’ll learn of the island’s Italian influences and love affair with exotic spices.

Do you have a review for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Yes, Radio Times critic Gill Crawford gave us her thoughts on the series:

“I’m probably not the only person missing the Durrells and their Corfiot home. So it’s good to know that Julia Bradbury is now heading to Corfu on her sunny tour of the Greek islands. And, as in Crete last week, she’s keen to meet the cooks and craftspeople keeping Greek culture alive. Except that… Corfu Town has a surprisingly Italian nature. And the island’s signature dish, pastitsada, with its generous use of spices, probably owes a debt to the island’s more exotic links.

“But this is still Greece, and that means olives. In an ancient grove, Julia meets two brothers who are keen to bring olive-oil production into the 21st century. It’s all madly idyllic.”