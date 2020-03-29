the-greatest-game-of-all-will-bounce-back

Rugby League … the greatest game of all.

The game which played through the Spanish flu epidemic of 1919, survived the Great Depression of the early 30’s, two World Wars and Super League … for the first time in its 112-year history has halted a premiership.

Playing through WWI was highly contentious. Whilst countless players from clubs right across this young nation heroically gave their lives on foreign frontlines, many others were involved in essential industries, like transport and manufacturing.

And it was these men who continued to play on … for us. Rugby League was considered essential for the well-being of the general public. Sound familiar?

The Sydney Roosters celebrate their 2019 premiership. (Getty)

Again, two scores later, at the outbreak of WWII, a similar debate raged.

But the game pushed on. Players could not train at night as floodlights could alert enemy planes and manufacturing shortages meant that teams were forced to change jersey designs. Coloured dye was considered non-essential. Canterbury wore maroon, Balmain wore all yellow, St George wore white and Western Suburbs black.

Interstate football was shut down between 1942 and 1944 and no internationals were played between 1939 and 1945.

And then there was Super League … A war for control between rival media barons with deep pockets. There was no shortage of money, but the massive upheaval seriously disenfranchised loyal supporters when teams their families had supported for generations were threatened with extinction or amalgamation.

But never has our future been so uncertain. No one can know what anything will look like post COVID-19, including rugby league.

But one thing in which we can be certain is the greatest game will bounce back.