the-greatest-dancer’s-jordan-banjo-engaged-to-longtime-girlfriend-six-months-after-welcoming-baby

Congratulations are in order for Jordan Banjo, who became engaged to girlfriend Naomi Courts six months after becoming a father for the second time.

The Greatest Dancer presenter, who rose to fame as part of Britain’s Got Talent dance troupe Diversity, shared the happy news on Instagram after popping the question during a romantic couple’s trip to the Maldives.

‘Well she didn’t say no,’ the 27-year-old teased, as he and Naomi posed on the beach against some flaming letters reading: ‘Will u marry me.’

Too cute.

A flurry of well wishes swiftly arrived from Jordan’s famous friends, with his brother and fellow Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo writing: ‘You did it Jord! Congrats again you two! So so happy for you guys man. Better start saving those pennies now.’

‘Congratulations,’ Strictly pro Oti Mabuse commented, adding a flurry of heart emojis. ‘Happy for you.’

Representing all of us, Love Island’s Montana Brown wrote: ‘AAAARRRGGGHHHHHHHH! CONGRATULATIONS YOU GORGEOUS PAIR.’

Over on her Instagram, Naomi penned a heartfelt message to her fiance, who she has dated since 2015.

‘To my Fiancé, thank you for making me feel so special, like the luckiest girl in the world,’ she wrote.

‘For everything you do continuously through our relationship and for going above and beyond for this perfect moment right here! It’s been a complete dream! I can’t wait to marry you.

‘Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me, I am forever grateful you are mine and I can’t wait to be your wife! (WIFE!!!!) I love you more than words could ever describe.’

The couple have two children together, with one-year-old Cassius being born in 2018 and baby number two, Mayowa Angel, arriving last July.





