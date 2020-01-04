the-greatest-dancer-viewers-baffled-over-curtis-pritchard’s-receptionist-role

The Greatest Dancer viewers have been left majorly confused and divided over Curtis Pritchard’s receptionist role on the show.

The Love Island star, who’s also a professional dancer, landed a job on the dance competition as it returns for another series with captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse, and newbie Todrick Hall.

Chatting to acts before their big performance, the 23-year-old finds out a little bit about each act before they (hopefully) wow the audience.

However, not everyone’s convinced – with some being confused at why his dancing skills are going to waste, and others missing the last receptionist, Amelia Wilson, after she captured hearts.

‘So… have they given Curtis a job on greatest dancer to just be a receptionist?? #thegreatestdancer,’ one viewer asked.

Another questioned: ‘Why they got Curtis being a glorified secretary?? #TheGreatestDancer.’

‘Why is Curtis on reception the weirdest most hilarious thing?’ another asked.

Curtis, whose brother AJ dances alongside judge Oti on Strictly Come Dancing, announced he’d landed the job back in August.

‘Early next year, I am going to be on The Greatest Dancer, and I’m going to be taking on the receptionist role,’ he said.

The dancer, who also has a role lined up in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, added: ‘I’m there to build them up and have fun with them.’

During the chat, Scott also asked Curtis if he’d like to be a Strictly Come Dancing pro and was met with the perfect cryptic response. ‘Who knows what the future holds,’ Pritchard said mysteriously.

Watch this space!

Elsewhere on the show, Cheryl was left in tears over sweet duo Lily and Joseph.

Lily, 10, and eight-year-old Joseph joined forces to win over the audience in the audition with a contemporary routine to Rise Up by Andra Day.

Telling the story of their friendship through the routine, the pair are seen helping each other out when they need it. Oti Mabuse is seen choking up as they continue their routine, but it’s Cheryl that has to turn away from the camera, being looked after by newcomer Todrick Hall as she tries to regain her composure.

Safe to say everyone was left emotional.

The Greatest Dancer returns Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.





