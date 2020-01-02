the-greatest-dancer-star-cheryl-wants-to-try-ballet-again

Cheryl has said her TV show The Greatest Dancer is making her consider a return to the world of ballet.

The Love Made Me Do It singer studied ballet as a child, even joining the Royal Ballet’s summer school at nine.

However, she quit shortly after, before finding fame at the age of 19 on Popstars: The Rivals and with the band Girls Aloud.

‘It makes me want to do ballet again, it really does,’ said Cheryl of the show, which returns to BBC1 on Saturday 4 January 2020.

‘It’s hard, it’s a very hard dance but I’m more than happy to get into it.

‘When I watch dancers that makes me feel the way they move and the nostalgia it causes for me, it inspires me to want to do different styles, I love it so much.’

She then added to PA: ‘I could watch them audition all day and the pressure is off us because the audience are deciding.’

Cheryl will be joined on The Greatest Dancer panel by Oti Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing fame, Glee star Matthew Morrison and new recruit Todrick Hall, best known for his dance workshops on RuPaul’s Drag Race (and for being part of Taylor Swift’s squad).

Speaking about Todrick to Weekend last week, Cheryl said: ‘Oh my God, I am obsessed with [him].

‘He’s a lot of fun. He’s choreographed a Beyonce video and worked with Ariana Grande. I screamed when I found out he was joining us.’

In the interview, Cheryl also opened up about Bear, her son with One Direction star Liam Payne, and how she navigates social media as a mum.

‘I don’t put him on social media and exploit him to millions of strangers I’ve never met,’ she said. ‘I’m not comfortable with that, and that way I can keep him for myself. I want him to be a kid for as long as possible.’

The Greatest Dancer airs on BBC1 on Saturday January 4 at 7pm.





