the-greatest-dancer-gives-viewers-heart-attack-as-returning-contestant-falls-during-routine

The Greatest Dancer most certainly gave viewers a shock tonight as a returning contestant looked to be all set for glory – until they fell in the middle of their routine.

Yassaui Mergaliyev had returned to the BBC show after being cruelly rejected last year after the audience did not vote for the mirror to open, taking him through to the next round.

This time, however, things seemed to be different and Yassaui returned with a more stripped back routine and ready to smash it.

Performing a ballet routine to Muse’s cover of Feeling Good, it all seemed to be going so well for Yassaui – until he tripped and fell over, crashing to the floor in a pivotal moment.

That didn’t discourage the audience or dance captains Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Todrick Hall or Cheryl, as they all instantly cheered him on.

‘Fight!’ Oti shouted as Yassaui picked himself back up. ‘Fight for it!’

Luckily for Yassaui, his fortunes improved and the mirrors opened after the audience voted him through to callbacks, where the dance captains choose their teams for the live finals.

‘I’m so happy you’re back!’ Oti gushed. ‘Yes you had a mishap, but no matter how many times you fall you get back up.’

Cheryl added: ‘Welcome! Finally! We’ve all been waiting for you to come back.’

Now the real test for Yassaui begins, however, as his fate is in the hands of Matt, Oti, Todrick and Cheryl as to whether he’ll make it to the live finals.

Some seriously big competition for the ballet dancer will be the terrifying dancing clown Harrison.

Inspired by Stephen King’s It and the titular clown Pennywise, the teen earned a standing ovation for his performance – even if he did scare receptionist Curtis Prtichard half to death.

Elsewhere, Promise This icon Cheryl was previously brought to tears by duo Lily and Joseph’s heartbreaking performance.

The Greatest Dancer continues next Saturday on BBC One.





