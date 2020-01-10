The Great Pottery Throw Down on Channel 4 – everything you need to know

The Great Pottery Throw Down comes from the same mould of television as The Great British Bake Off, challenging a group of normal people to compete at doing something very wholesome and charming.

Now it’s made it’s move to Channel 4, and here’s everything you need to know…

What is The Great Pottery Throw Down about?

Melanie Sykes hosts as 12 amateur potters compete against one another, with judges Keith Brymer Jones and Sue Pryke asking the contenders to throw a breakfast set and then egg cups.

Do you have a review of the show?

Alison Graham, Radio Times’s TV Editor says:

“There was polite annoyance from fans when the BBC ditched The Great Pottery Throw Down after just two series. But More4 came to the rescue with a revival, although there’s a presenter change – Melanie Sykes replaces Sara Cox – and ceramicist Sue Pryke takes over as a judge from Kate Malone.

Lachrymose Keith “Stop Your Sobbing” Brymer Jones hasn’t gone anywhere, so we assume he’s packed his hankies to have a good old weep over any particular item that moves him. Twelve amateur potters arrive at the studio in Stoke-on-Trent where they must, for the first challenge, make a six-piece breakfast set, including a cafetiere.

This is puzzling to some: “Have you ever seen a ceramic cafetiere?” asks one nonplussed contestant. “I haven’t.” There’s plenty of innuendo about “lubrication” and “shrinkage”. So not that much has changed.”

Who is the host?

Melanie Sykes takes over as host of the show, previously fronted by Sara Cox.

Who are the potters in the 2020 series?

The potters taking place in The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Kit, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The show is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesdays, and is repeated on Channel 4 on Sundays.