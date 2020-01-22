The Great Pottery Throw Down – everything you need to know

The Great Pottery Throw Down comes from the same mould of television as The Great British Bake Off, challenging a group of normal people to compete at doing something very wholesome and charming.

And, like the baking show, it made the move from the BBC to Channel 4. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The series airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with every episode repeated on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7pm and on More4 on Tuesdays at 10pm. You can also watch each episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What is The Great Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve amateur potters compete against one another, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who is most famous for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing increasingly obscure challenges at the contenders.

In episode three (airing on Wednesday 22nd January on More4), the 10 remaining potters tackle raku firing, but first the pressure is on to hand-build two animal figurines and face a tricky ceramic technique.

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times reviewer Jane Rackham said of episode three:

“It’s a bit of a zoo – or even a Noah’s Ark – in the studio, with pairs of foxes, penguins, elephants and ducks among the creatures being sculpted from clay by the amateur potters. The decorative figurines will then be raku fired, a volatile outdoor technique that involves searing temperatures, intense flames and occasional explosions, but hopefully results in a dramatic crackled glaze.

“If this isn’t enough of a challenge, they must also tackle nerikomi (no, me neither). ‘It’s insane,’says one potter, ‘I don’t even know where to start!’

“Preview copies end before the final judgement, but for once it seems that Keith Brymer Jones manages to hold back the tears.”

Who is the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the show, previously fronted by Sara Cox.

Who are the potters in the 2020 series?

The potters taking place in The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Kit, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.