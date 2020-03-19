the-great-hypocrisy-in-nrl’s-covid-19-response

“All decisions we make will have the players’ health and safety as the paramount consideration.”

That’s a quote from ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys who, along with NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, has been preaching the importance of player welfare ever since the COVID-19 outbreak first got real.

Yet their desperate attempts to keep the NRL up and running, while other major sporting leagues around the world have been suspended, highlights what their prime motive is – the almighty dollar.

It’s not their fault, they have their own objectives to meet. Cash is king in the real world and it becomes even more central when the stakes rise at a time like this.

That point is obvious but it’s highlighted by the contrast of a month ago.

In a world before COVID-19 Greenberg was boasting of a $30 million surplus last season that flew in the face of predictions of a crippling year for the code after its image took a battering in the off-season from hell.

In that context, the $12.7 million decline in a $42.7 million surplus achieved the year before was broadly acknowledged to be a triumph.

Greenberg even described the NRL’s financial position as “buoyant” mainly due to the new “no fault clause” which he implemented, which automatically suspends players charged with offences carrying jail terms of 11 years or more.

“The introduction of the rule has helped us insure and retain our revenues and our audiences,” Greenberg said.

“And without it, I don’t think that I’d be sitting here today as buoyant about our financial situation. I think it was a very, very important decision to protect us this time last year.”

In his way, Greenberg was flaunting the NRL’s financial muscle, and his role in retaining it. Afterall, his job was on the line with reports he was on borrowed time with his contract expiring in October and V’landys telling 9News people in the game think he’s “arrogant.”

Within a matter of weeks, Greenberg and V’landys were side-by-side addressing the media on a Sunday morning to announce the game was on the cusp of financial ruin if the coronavirus forced it to stop.

In a bid to win hearts and minds, V’landys proclaimed: “An Australia without rugby league is not Australia!” urging the Morrison government for a hand out to keep the game afloat.

During the press conference, he was asked how much he wanted the government to put aside for the game.

“I usually start at $500 million and work my way down,” he said despite admitting he hadn’t contacted government officials before taking his message to the press.

Probably not the best answer amidst the panic caused by the outbreak as supermarket workers are assaulted daily and blind people become prey for toilet-paper crazed psychos.

V’landys is a cunning operator; the sixth most powerful person in Sydney according to one publication. He won plenty of fans when he lobbied the Howard government to save NSW Racing during the Equine flu that nearly wiped out the entire industry.

He also revolutionised the racing industry by forcing gambling operators to pay for the use of its product, earning NSW Racing $1 billion over 10 years.

Yet the way he handled the entire situation lacked a human touch and also highlighted how panic-driven the game’s leaders had become despite its “buoyant” financial position just a month ago.

League legend Phil Gould has often pointed to the corporatisation of rugby league and how leaders of the game have a lot to answer for.

At the implementation of the ARLC Commission, then chairman John Grant said the game had the ability to bank $50 million-a-year for a rainy-day fund, Gould tweeted this week.

So now the NRL is standing in the middle of a monsoon with a Peppa Pig umbrella, asking for a hand out.

That didn’t sit well with Hollywood actor and Souths owner Russell Crowe.

Crowe epitomised the social mood telling the Daily Telegraph:

“It’s about people. It’s about culture. The Government has a lot to deal with right now.

“The health and wellbeing of the population needs to be the very first priority. Our country has gone through a series of challenges recently — droughts, fires, floods.

“I think that a sport as powerful as rugby league has to put its hand up and be proactive – not put its hand out for taxpayer funds.”

Bravo Mr Crowe.

As league bosses go knocking on doors, with hats in hands begging for help, they’ll still swear blind “the players’ health and safety is the paramount consideration.”

The only leader within the game who has exhibited any consideration for the players’ health since this whole thing evolved has been Cameron Smith.

The Melbourne skipper said in the post-match press conference following the Storm’s Round 1 win over Manly that the game needs to be suspended indefinitely to stop the spread of the virus. Smith’s main concern was for families, worried players could become carriers and put their loved ones at risk.

His comments sparked a huge reaction from Souths CEO Shane Richardson, who labelled Smith’s comments “irresponsible.”

The Storm legend is an ornament to the game and is often lauded by NRL officials, so much so his wife was presented with a ring at his 400th game.

He’s a future Immortal and the league has often used his good character to promote the game. The NRL often uses its players to arouse goodwill within the community as a marketing ploy but when one of its finest addresses the fears of the community, he’s admonished for telling it like it is.

Smith’s opinion resonated with the average person and sadly the NRL brand has taken another pounding for being out of touch.

The NRL’s answer to the coronavirus is to force players into self-isolation without defining what self-isolation actually means. They’re also canvassing the possibility of taking 16 teams to a resort out in central Queensland and have the teams play and train out of the same area, to keep them from harm’s way.

The Warriors have already been displaced and face the likelihood of being away from their families for six weeks, maybe more, leaving players’ mental health at risk. The playing squad will meet on Friday to discuss their future, with reports players could back flip on plans to remain in the competition for the long haul as new information unravels everyday.

Imagine having every player, coach, staff member locked away from their families during such an uncertain time?

The move could have a disastrous impact on the well-being of everyone involved if the game decides to go that way. It also puts labour at risk, which could jeopardise the product on the field.

Now that would be “irresponsible” wouldn’t it?