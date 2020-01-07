the-great-celebrity-bake-off-line-up-revealed-and-it-includes-alison-hammond,-louis-theroux-and-the-masked-singer’s-patsy-palmer

The Great British Bake Off celebrity special is back once again – and it’s safe to say the star-studded line-up does not disappoint.

Competing against each other in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer they will be showing off their baking prowess – or lack of – in a bid to be awarded the coveted Star Baker apron.

The five-part series will air on Channel 4 and the famous faces include, Louis Theroux, This Morning’s Alison Hammond, and Carol Vorderman.

Also in the line-up is The Masked Singer star Patsy Palmer, Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, British tennis number one Johanna Konta and Queer Eye’s resident fashionista Tan France.

As well as singer-songwriter James Blunt, actress, and TV presenter Caroline Quentin and Alex Jones.

Not forgetting TV judge Rob Rinder, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, comedian Mo Gilligan, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook, Love Island favourite and sports personality Ovie Soko, f YouTuber, and West End star Joe Sugg, comedian Joel Dommett, actor James Buckley, comedian Russell Howard, and comedian and author Jenny Eclair.

And breathe.

Each episode will see four celebrities battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be ever-present to meticulously judge each bake, be they delicious delights or devastating disasters and Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be on hand to provide tea and sympathy for the celebrity bakers as they go head to head in the pressure-filled tent.

Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features on Channel 4 said exclaimed: ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe. We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials.

‘We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each brings something fresh and exciting to the tent.’

Kieran Smith, Executive Producer, Love Productions added: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering up with SU2C once again and helping to raise crucial funds in the fight against cancer. On your marks, get set…. Donate.’

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 in 2020.





