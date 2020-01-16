the-great-british-bake-off:-a-look-back-at-its-old-hosts-and-all-the-drama-as-sandi-toksvig-quits-the-series

News is in that Sandi Toksvig has decided to quit as host of The Great British Bake Off and she’s not the first to walk away from the tent of baking dreams.

Sandi had hosted the show with Noel Fielding for the last three years, following the series’ move from BBC One to Channel 4 back in 2016.

The move saw a whole show shake-up where long-standing judge Mary Berry decided to quit and original show hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins also stepped down out of loyalty to the BBC.

So why exactly did Mel and Sue quit?

GBBO is produced by Love Productions and the company signed a new big money deal, after being offered a cool £75million to jump ship to Channel 4.

BBC couldn’t compete after only offering £45million, so it was settled that Bake Off would get a new home, even though at the time its talent wasn’t guaranteed.

Mel and Sue, who were a fan favourite for their puns and innuendos, were first to quit amid all the drama, making it quite clear that they didn’t support such a move.

They released a joint statement that read: ‘We made no secret of our desire for the show to remain where it was. The BBC nurtured the show from its infancy and helped give it its distinctive warmth and charm, growing it from an audience of two million to nearly 15m at its peak.

‘We’ve had the most amazing time on Bake Off, and have loved seeing it rise and rise like a pair of yeasted Latvian baps. We’re not going with the dough. We wish all the future bakers every success.’

Reports also said that Mel and Sue were ‘very unhappy’ that Love Productions hadn’t informed them GBBO was moving channels until just hours before the new deal was made public.

‘It was very last minute,’ an insider claimed to The Daily Record. ‘Mel and Sue only got a very brief heads-up before it was being reported everywhere and they’re an integral part of the show.’

In 2017, a year later, Sue revealed that she and Mel never discussed their decision to quit, but knew the other would do the same.

‘I didn’t need to ring her and say “what are you going to do?”, because I knew what she was going to do,’ Sue told Radio 4. ‘It was merely a question of how we were going to do it.’

Sandi steps down

2016 brought with it a whole new lineup, bar Paul Hollywood who decided to stick the channel move out, and saw Prue Leith join as judge, while comedians Sandi and Noel filled Mel and Sue’s shoes.

Fast forward three years and Sandi has now revealed she is walking away from sticky buns and soggy bottoms to pursue new opportunities.

The Stand Up To Cancer special will see Sandi leave for good and she said of her decision: ‘When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

‘Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.’

Referring to its change in hosts in recent years, Sandi added: ‘Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.’

Will Noel make like Mel and Sue and follow suit or will he now get a new sidekick? We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.





