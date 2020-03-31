the-grand-tour:-the-grand-season-is-expected-to-arrive-by-june-2020

The Grand Tour is one of the most watched reality shows out there. If you don’t know about this show then you must be living under a rock! It is a motoring based show and stars Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton the Grand is an Amazon original and you can stream it on Prime Video.

The show is heading towards its fourth season but did you know it also has a special on the way from Madagascar. Down below is everything you ought to know about the Madagascar special.

Plot of the show

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James are the three participants of the show. It showcases insane adventures. These three participants go on insanely adventurous trips all around the globe.

Locations include Dubai, Rotterdam, California and many more. They take part in numerous challenging sports like joining armed forces or going to extra ordinary tours in Europe.

What can you expect in the special episode of Madagascar in The Grand Tour Season 4?

James May, in a recent interview told us that Season 4 and the special episode is going to be huge! According to him it will like be an adventure and he can’t wait for the fans to get a glimpse of it!

Release Date!

As of now we do not know about the official release date as the makers of the show haven’t announced anything official. However you can expect it to drop sometime in 2020, most probably before June. According to the show runner they are pretty much done with the shooting of Season 4.

The thing is because of coronavirus pandemic, some parts of the shoots had to be halted, it has been confirmed by one of the hosts of the show!

Stay tuned to Morning Picker to receive further updates.