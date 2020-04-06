the-grand-tour-season-5:-release-date,-plot,-controversy-and-more.-here’s-what-everything-you-need-to-know!

Grand Tour Season 5: People are more than just excited about the new season and why shouldn’t they be, after all, where you will find jokes and descriptions of cars all in one!

The Grand Tour Season 5 Release Date

Back in 2019, Andy Wilman has announced that the series has renewed on Amazon for two more seasons and the reason behind that is the fact that the series has increased the membership on Amazon Prime.

The series has released three seasons to date, and in all these seasons, there were averagely ten episodes and season 4, which is currently on-air and since it already released five, which leads to the fact that there could be ten more.

Now, there is no official date has been announced regarding the 5th season, and with episodes remaining in Season 4, which came in December 2019, The 5th season could come by the end of 2021 or maybe later.

We don’t know in which part of the world they are going to take us in the 5th season, which results in the fact that the place is still unknown, but it’s going to be someplace real bad as we can expect that from the pattern.

The series is going to have the same cast for the 5th season, which means just one thing. Jokes and Jokes!! And with that, we are going to have their weird ways to survive with a car which definitely makes people more attracted to the show.

The Grand Tour Season 5 Controversy

The series is going to be broadcast on Amazon Prime for now as BBC doesn’t want to fight for the producers as there were a lot of racial comments there which were stated by the cast members. Although they apologized for their behavior, it doesn’t seem people are really buying it.

We don’t have any trailer for the following season, but no need to worry because of the fact that they haven’t started the shooting yet. We’ll get to know more about it very soon!