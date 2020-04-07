the-grand-tour-season-5:-release-date,-cast-and-plot.-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-season!

The Grand Tour is a British motoring television series. It is created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman. It is produced by Amazon exclusively for online streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The series is directed by Phil Churchward, Brian Klein, Kit Lynch-Robinson, Gavin Whitehead. The is hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond & James May who were also the former host of the show Top Gear.

The Grand Tour Season 5 Release Date

The first season of The Grand Tour released in 2016 with 13 episodes. Season 2 released in 2017 with 11 episodes & season 3 released with 14 episodes in 2019 along with season 4 with only 1 episode. Fans were confused as to why there was only one episode in season 4.

So the show-runners explained, season 4 is made up of epic specials & its not weekly. They’ve finished shooting in Madagascar. They even announced that season 5 would be airing somewhere around 2020. However, the exact date is not known yet. But due to the global Pandemic, it is expected to get delayed like all the other shows.

The Grand Tour Season 5 Cast and Plot

It is announced that the main cast of Jeremy Clarkson, James May & Richard Hammond will be returning for the 5th season. Jeremy said in an interview with Radio Times, ” I never run out of ideas.” There is also a high chance that we can see other actors like Abbie Eaton, Simon Pegg & Mike Skinner. But nothing is being confirmed yet, so we can’t be sure.

Like in season 4, we can see locations set in different countries of Asia. So for season 5, we can see locations set in other countries in the world, traveling in their expensive cars. So until and unless a release date is being announced, the thing we can do is to wait.