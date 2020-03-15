The Grand Tour Season 5: Is the car based reality show already up with another of its season under fancy!!

The Grand Tour makers have another season popping up in their bucket list after the huge response received by the first episode of the fourth season. Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May together host the car-based show.

The Grand Tour Season 5 revelation

The reality show is under speculations for its fifth season though it has not been officially confirmed by any. The official Twitter account of The Grand Tour tweeted this on January 8, 2020:

Just to let you know.

Yes, another special is coming. We’ve finished filming in Madagascar.

No, we don’t know when it’s coming out yet.

Yes, Season 4 is made up of epic specials.

No, they’re not released weekly.

Yes, we’ll have more info in due course.#TheGrandTour — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 8, 2020

The format changes in the fourth season

The show has had some major changes since the release of its last season this past December. Since the season began on December 13, it has only aired one episode by far where the hosts exchanged cars for boats. The trio in the fourth season is traveling and exploring different Asian locations, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia, for instance. It would be interesting to see the three hosts moving to some different countries in the fifth installment.

The format had undergone substantial alterations paying more attention to more adventure and explorations instead of conventional live audience studios. One of the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, also revealed towards the news towards the end of the third season, saying that although the tent was gone, The Grand Tour goes on.

It is very hard to predict the airing date of the fifth season as we are still to have the remaining episodes of the previous one on our screens. With the release of only one episode till now named The Grand Tour presents… Seamen, we cannot comment upon the number of episodes being speculated for the subsequent season. While the first, second, and third seasons have had 13, 11, and 14 episodes respectively, we expect the fifth one to at least have 10 while we won’t ever mind some more.

We have our nose, eyes, and ears keenly sensitive to any updates on the show to bring you the best at the earliest.