“The Grand Tour Season 5” Is Not Coming Soon- What’s The Cast And Where They Are Travelling This Time???

British Television web series The Grand Tour is a comedy sports motoring entertainment series created and written by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May and directed by Phil Churchward, Brian Klein, Kit Lynch-Robinson, Gavin Whitehead. It is an Amazon car series, Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, who were also the former host of the show Top Gear.Season one of “The Grand Tour” was aired on Amazon Prime in 2016 with Thirteen episodes, followed by season two in 2017 with eleven episodes and season three with fourteen episodes and four with only one episode aired in 2019. Viewers were suspicious about the reason behind only one event in season 4, so to clear the doubts The Grand Tour on their official twitter account wrote-“Just to let you know. Yes, another special is coming. We’ve finished filming in Madagascar. No, we don’t know when it’s coming out yet. Yes, Season 4 is made up of epic specials. No, they’re not weekly. Yes, we’ll have more info in due course.” It is expected that the fifth season would be airing around in late 2020 (November or December) according to the previous patterns. Still, no official date or trailer has been released by the officials yet.Due COVID 19 shows are delayed, so now w expect this show in 2021.It is confirmed that Jeremy Clarkson, James May, Richard Hammond, will return, Jeremy previously told in an interview with Radio Times, “I never run out of ideas.”

“Someone asked me before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he stated.

We may also see Abbie Eaton, Mike skinner, Simon Pegg, but quite unsure about them.In season four we saw the locations were set in different countries of Asia, and in season 5 we may see countries of some different continent for their next lap with their expensive cars