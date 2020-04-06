the-grand-tour-season-4:-release-date,-format-and-more.-everything-you-need-to-know!

Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour dropped its fourth season at the end of last year, and fans are eager for more. The British motor television show has switched things up and has ventured into the sea. In fact, the title of the last season is The Grand Tour: Sea Men.

The question now is, what does the future hold for the show?

The Grand Tour Season 4 Format

The show first premiered back in 2016, and was more in the style of Top Gear, another motor TV series from BBC. The show starred a new celebrity in each episode, who would come up and test them out with the hosts of the show. They would review it on the basis of performance, quality, and handling.

The showrunners decided to change the format from the last season. The Grand Tour nows features the hosts going on road trips and adventures. The presenters are shown in a variety of different vehicles, not just cars, hence, Sea Men. The show also doesn’t release episodes at regular intervals. Instead, they air adventure specials.

In the first episode, the presenters travel across Cambodia and Vietnam in boats. Fans were eager to know whether we will get a second episode anytime soon for which on their official twitter account, this was posted:

“Just to let you know. Yes, another special is coming. We’ve finished filming in Madagascar. No, we don’t know when it’s coming out yet. Yes, Season 4 is made up of epic specials. No, they’re not weekly. Yes, we’ll have more info in due course.”

The Grand Tour Season 4 Release Date

In July, last year, the showrunners extended their contract for two additional years. This means we are getting at least two more seasons of the show. The question that now arises is when.

Amid the novel COVID-19 outbreak, it is hard to even pinpoint when the rest of season 4 will come out, let alone season 5. But hang in there, guys. We will be back with more updates.