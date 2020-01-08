the-grand-tour-producer-wants-spin-offs-without-clarkson,-hammond-and-may

Once upon a time the idea of Top Gear without Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May might have seemed impossible to imagine – but since the trio’s departure back in 2015, the motoring show has had a raft of new presenters.

And apparently the same might eventually be true of The Grand Tour – with producer Andy Willman telling The Daily Star he’d like to work on a series of one-off episodes with a range of new hosts.

He said, “I’d love to do a specialised show under the Grand Tour banner.

“The Grand Tour with… blah doing blah. I don’t know who blah is. Say, Brian Johnson from AC/DC.

“He’s a car nut, I love him. But that’s not our call, that’s Amazon. All those things are fanciful but I’ll do them.”

These shows would not replace the main series – with Clarkson and co going nowhere as things stand – but would instead run as specials alongside it.

Willman said of the three main presenters, “They are the show. Shows like I’m a Celebrity or The Apprentice, the format or title of the show is probably bigger than the cast. So, you can have spin-offs because you’re talking about that format.”

The fourth series of The Grand Tour debuted on Amazon Prime Video on 13th December 2019, and it is believed that at the very least one more season will follow.