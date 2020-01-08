the-grand-tour-clear-up-confusion-over-season-4-as-they-tease-‘epic’-madagascar-special

The Grand Tour team have decided to set the record straight on what’s to come for season 4 of the much-loved series as fans wait (not so) patiently for the next instalments.

Promising a special set in Madagascar, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May had their work cut out for them as they continued to dominate Amazon Prime Video with their mainstay show and numerous spin-offs.

But amid the launch of show’s including James’s Our Man In Japan, that kicked off this week, fans of the trio united have been wondering when the next special will arrive.

So they declared on Twitter: ‘Just to let you know. Yes, another special is coming. We’ve finished filming in Madagascar. No, we don’t know when it’s coming out yet.

‘Yes, Season 4 is made up of epic specials. No, they’re not released weekly. Yes, we’ll have more info in due course. #TheGrandTour’

Hopefully that clears things up for everyone!

In the meantime, you can see them try their sea legs on for size with The Grand Tour: Seamen which launched last month.

Our Man In Japan, which sees James take on the food, technology and culture of Japan, launched last week, which sees him try driving a robot for the first time among other things.

Basically, he gets himself into a whole load of hijinks – but what else do you expect?

Clarkson and Hammond are both also set to get their own spin-off, with Clarkson buying and living off a farm for a year as part of his efforts to go off grid.

There’s even talk of more spin-offs not featuring the three troublemakers at all, but we’re not sure how that’s going to go down.

The Grand Tour: Seamen and Our Man In Japan are both available on Amazon Prime Video.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Grand Tour planning spin-offs without Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May

MORE: The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond congratulates Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff for saving Top Gear – even if Jeremy Clarkson won’t