the-grammy-winning-singer-adele-split-from-her-husband,-simon-koneck.-who-will-take-the-son-‘angelo’?

Adele’s request has been now granted by judges in Los Angeles that she requested to keep secret details about the $280million divorce from charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki.

Now, the singer & her husband will share custody of their seven-year-old son Angelo. The court announced, “Financial, sales or other confidential business information will not be available to the public, while those who require access will be forced to sign an NDA”

A source said,” Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that. They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues.”

Adele and Simon Konecki

Adele started dating charity entrepreneur and Old Etonian Simon Konecki in 2011. In June 2012 she revealed that she is expecting a baby and she gave birth to a son named Angelo.

In early 2017, they had secretly married because two-spotted wearing matching rings on ring fingers. She clarified her marital status in march 2017 by telling the audience at a concert in Brisbane, Australia, “I’m married now”.

In April 2019, her representatives announced that Adele and Konecki had separated after more than seven years together, but that they would continue to raise their son together. After five months she filed a divorce from Konecki in the United States. She was also alleged to have given her ex-husband a property close to her mansion.