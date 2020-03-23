the-goonies:-watch-sean-astin’s-original-audition-tape

Sean Astin has released his audition tape for The Goonies. The actor has talked about the experience many times over the years, but this is the first time that the public has seen the actual tape. Astin was 13-years old at the time, and as he tells it, he was extremely nervous about the whole situation as he walked into Amblin. Astin was later offered the role of Michael “Mikey” Walsh and the rest is history.

The Goonies audition tape was posted by Sean Astin for the fans as we all practice social distancing and remain indoors. He posted the tape with the following caption, “My Goonies Audition. Hey, you guuys, I’ve been waiting 35 years to share this with you! While we’re in this tough spot, may we all share a spirit of adventure!” He then asked his followers to donate $1 to the Red Cross and give blood if they can. A lot of celebrities are going out of their way to keep people entertained at the moment, and Astin’s video is a must-see for any fans of The Goonies.

Sean Astin has mentioned more than once over the years that he had some trouble with The Goonies audition. This is evident right from the start of the video that he posted. He blows lines, stutters, and gets discouraged, but one can easily see why he was given the role. At 13-years old, Astin had the vibe of Mikey and he was the perfect choice, even though Steven Spielberg reportedly walked out of the audition after Astin flubbed a line. Regardless, it’s a trip to see this part of Goonies history.

The Goonies was released in 1985 and was a hit at the box office and went on to gross over $124 million globally off of an initial budget of $19 million. Steven Spielberg wrote the original story, which was later rewritten for the screen by Chris Columbus, while Richard Donner took over the directing duties. The movie has since become a cult classic and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

There have been talks of a sequel for decades now, but it doesn’t look like one is going to come out, though a Goonies reboot is always possible. Richard Donner and most of the actors, including Sean Astin and Corey Feldman, have talked about the idea quite a bit, but it probably won’t be happening in a traditional way. A new untitled Fox series will feature a storyline based on film students shooting a shot-for-shot remake of the classic movie though. While the show sounds interesting, it’s not the sequel that fans have been waiting for. At least we can now see a part of the original movie’s history. You can check out Sean Astin’s Instagram post of his audition tape below.

Topics: The Goonies