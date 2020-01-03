the-golden-globes-just-got-less-cheesy:-2020-awards-to-serve-all-vegan-menu

Guests at Sunday’s Golden Globes hoping to enjoy caviar, steak or other traditionally lavish fare will be disappointed. For the first time, the glitzy film and TV awards ceremony has adopted an all-vegan menu.

Stars will be served cold beet soup, mushroom risotto and a dairy-free opera cake, after a last-minute change of plan from the organisation behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

A non-vegan menu had been announced in December, but was scrapped just before Christmas. The decision came about following a call from the HFPA to Matthew Morgan, executive chef at The Beverley Hilton hotel, where the award show will be held.

“We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan,” Morgan told the Hollywood Reporter, adding that he had worried about whether his risotto could succeed without Parmesan. Attendees will be able to choose between golden beet soup, king oyster mushrooms scallops, and wild mushroom risotto, accompanied by carrots and roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts.

Explaining the change of menu, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said: “The climate crisis is surrounding us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking between us about what we can do to send a signal.